PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.92

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 314253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $528.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

