PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

PNNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 146,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,557. The company has a market cap of $461.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennantPark Investment stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of PennantPark Investment worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

