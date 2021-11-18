Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 16,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 917,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

A number of analysts have commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 9.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.