Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Down 7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 16,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 917,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
A number of analysts have commented on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 9.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 180,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
