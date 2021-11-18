Perlin (PERL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.30 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Perlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perlin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $32.92 million and approximately $15.30 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00218300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Perlin Profile

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PerlinX is a decentralized finance interface platform, allowing users to trade assets of any kind with each other through incentivized liquidity mining and synthetic asset generation. PerlinX utilizes incentivized liquidity provision through the use of liquidity pools powered by the Balancer protocol. Participants can stake their PERL tokens to provide liquidity and be rewarded for doing so. Rewards for liquidity provision will initially be distributed in PERL, BAL and UMA tokens. PerlinX also leverages the UMA protocol to generate synthetic assets. Each asset will have its own price feed, which is powered by UMA's Data Verification Mechanism (DVM), a decentralized oracle that's designed to solve the problem of centralized and corruptible oracle price feeds. All synthetic assets on PerlinX will have the prefix px (eg. pxGold, pxCarbon, etc). Every synthetic asset created using the PerlinX platform will require PERL as collateral. Perlin's mission is to bridge legacy financial systems and products to DeFi and democratizing market access for all. Perlin is focused on helping to create more efficient, equitable, and open marketplaces and economies that can benefit everyone everywhere. As the first ever project in the world to enable synth asset minting based on UMA Protocol – we’re now one step closer in the grand vision. PERL can be used as both a liquidity and collateral asset. You can stake PERL to provide liquidity to the PerlinX platform and receive incentives in PERL and BAL rewards for doing so (UMA rewards coming soon too!). Or you can use PERL as collateral to create synthetic PxAssets. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

