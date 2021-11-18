Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) PT Raised to C$0.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

PMGYF stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

