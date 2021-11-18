Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.18

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 95,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.18.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Petards Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petards Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.