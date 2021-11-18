Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 155,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.