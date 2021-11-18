Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ WOOF traded down $2.78 on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.