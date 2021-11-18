Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Trading Down 9.8%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares traded down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.24 and last traded at $22.29. 34,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,589,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

