Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.
WOOF stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 158,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
