Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.67 billion.Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.43.

WOOF stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 158,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 46,600 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

