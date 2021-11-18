Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 148,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $23,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $315,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $27,812,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,552.0% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 1,412,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

PBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.