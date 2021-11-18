Pets at Home Group (PETS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS) recently:

11/17/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Pets at Home Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of PETS traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 464 ($6.06). The stock had a trading volume of 705,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,730. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

