Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$8.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEY. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,375. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,310.05. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,303 and have sold 107,558 shares valued at $781,467.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.35. The company had a trading volume of 922,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,492. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$11.96.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

