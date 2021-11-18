Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Up 100.6% in October

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the October 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 20.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.70. 1,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,882. The firm has a market cap of $650.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 8.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $505,282.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.