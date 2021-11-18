Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

