Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0201

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $5,028.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,806.62 or 0.99896845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00047043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00306129 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.11 or 0.00514902 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.21 or 0.00187213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012850 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009786 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,021,462 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

