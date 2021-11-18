Phoneum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,921.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $525,954.60 and approximately $53,921.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Phoneum

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,781,672,256 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

