PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 263.2% from the October 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCK. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 662,897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCK stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

