Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Up 3.7%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.09 and last traded at $94.71. 27,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,532,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of -249.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

