Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 14th total of 157,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 0.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PME traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,433. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

