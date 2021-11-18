Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PHT stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

