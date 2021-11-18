Piper Sandler Weighs in on Portillos Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Portillos in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Portillos alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. Portillos has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $57.73.

Portillos Company Profile

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.