Platt Investment Counsel LLC Has $28.64 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 25.4% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $28,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.60. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $65.88.

