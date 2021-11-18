PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 6.1% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.28 and last traded at $25.25. 3,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,301 shares of company stock worth $4,012,463. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 379.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,926,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

