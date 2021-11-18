Polker Price Down 39% Over Last Week (PKR)

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $684,872.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polker has traded down 39% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,177.58 or 1.00711238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.75 or 0.06956868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,887,668 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

