Popular, Inc. (BPOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Popular has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Popular to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Popular has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.52.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,761. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

