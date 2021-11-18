PowerPool Market Cap Tops $50.35 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,494,220 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

