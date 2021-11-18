PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$15.28 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$9.54 and a 12 month high of C$16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.06.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

