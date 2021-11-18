Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.91

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 1672094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Precigen alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 719,317 shares of company stock worth $4,043,796 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Security LLC increased its position in Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in Precigen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 338,055 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.