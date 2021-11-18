Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Predictive Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

