Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Predictive Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Predictive Oncology stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Predictive Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
