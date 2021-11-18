Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 222,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.