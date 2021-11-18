Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Premier alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Premier by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 108,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. 753,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,746. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.