Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.