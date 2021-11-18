Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $17,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

