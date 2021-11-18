Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of Utah Medical Products worth $23,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $88,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,837.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $176,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $110.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $112.20.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

