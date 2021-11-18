Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Primo Water stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,945 shares of company stock valued at $8,467,725. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.