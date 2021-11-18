Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:USMC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
