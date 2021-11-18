Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:USMC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,245,000.

