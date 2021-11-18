Private Trust Co. NA Has $249,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,806.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,836.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,686.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, with a total value of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

