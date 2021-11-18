Private Trust Co. NA Invests $291,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,127,000 after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,387,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,633,000 after buying an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $175.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.14. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $177.98. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

