Probity Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 197.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $4,326,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

PNW opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

