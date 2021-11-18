Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $205.06 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.