Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

