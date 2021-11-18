ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2102537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

