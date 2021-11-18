ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 2102537 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,280,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,000 shares during the last quarter. CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,437,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

