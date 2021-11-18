ProShares UltraShort Financials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,360 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,983% compared to the average daily volume of 109 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 1,171.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Financials by 130.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

SKF stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

