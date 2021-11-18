Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up about 2.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 200.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.01 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.