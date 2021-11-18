Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 12,597 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAFT opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

