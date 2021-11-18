Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 17,371 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 68.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.