Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,336,000 after purchasing an additional 348,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF stock opened at $149.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.45%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.