Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,302 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -474.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $71.95.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $661,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock worth $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares worth $5,259,216. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

