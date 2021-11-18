Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $115.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.