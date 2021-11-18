PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Shares of PSB opened at $177.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.15. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.50 and a 12-month high of $181.89.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 46.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.